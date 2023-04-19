Over 50,000 healthy meals distributed to people with diabetes, elderly at Grand Mosque

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's General Presidency of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque has distributed more than 50,000 healthy meals to elderly people and those with diabetics, performing prayers at the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramazan.

Director of Ramadan Fasters Unit, an affiliate of the Presidency, Ibrahim bin Abdullah Al-Hijaili, said that as many as 2300 electronic licenses had been issued for all people who were present at the iftar time at the Grand Mosque since the beginning of Ramazan, SPA reported on Wednesday.