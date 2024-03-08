Over 50,000 ration bags distribute in district Multan: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Ration bags distribution under Nigehban Ramadan package was in progress rapidly as over 50,000 ration bags were delivered to deserving people at their doorstep across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer expressed these views during surprise visit to Shujabad and Sikandarabad here Friday to review the distribution of free ration bags to masses.

He also went to the houses of the deserving families and distributed the ration bags.

Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Fayaz Jatala and Assistant Commissioner Sadar Amir Iftikhar gave briefing to the DC.

The Deputy Commissioner said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif gave Nigehban Ramadan package to provide relief to public.

Over 3,00,000 bags will be delivered to the deserving people in a transparent manner in Multan district.

The data of delivery of bags was being compiled under the modern online system.

Sasta Ramzan bazaar was being set up in Shamshabad for public relief. An effective transport plan has been devised for the timely delivery of ration bags, the DC concluded.