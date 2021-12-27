UrduPoint.com

Over 50,000 Vehicles Entered Murree To Enjoy Snowfall: DC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Monday advised tourists travelling to Malka-e-Kohsar to strictly follow the traffic advisories to avoid traffic jams on roads as the town has a limited parking capacity of 4,000 vehicles but 50,000 cars have so far been entered Murree.

Talking to ptv news channel, DC Muhammad Ali Randhawa said the tourists should get weather updates and traffic-related information by calling on 051-9269019 prior to travelling to Murree, adding, tourists should keep the air pressure in their vehicle's tyres low and always avoid stopping their cars in the middle of the road for capturing selfies and photos.

He said that a large number of vehicles illegally parked on either side of the roads further have reduced the space available for vehicles to move forward.

DC said the number of traffic wardens under the supervision of inspectors had been deployed at all important points of the area.

All restaurants were seen jam packed with tourists and the demand of woollies and dry fruits also goes up, as mercury falls below the freezing point, he added.

He said district administration and traffic police are striving hard to provide best facilities to the tourists coming to Murree.

He warned that strict action would be taken against the violators and no leniency would be shown in this regard.

Traffic police also requested the drivers to keep in their lanes if there was some blockage on the road to avoid any traffic jam and to save time of visitors.

