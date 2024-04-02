Over 500,000 passengers transported by Madinah buses so far in Ramazan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Madinah Buses project, operated by Al Madinah Region Development Authority, has shuttled more than 500,000 worshippers to and from the Prophet's Mosque and Quba Mosque in Ramazan so far.

The shuttle service operates from 3 pm until one hour after the Taraweeh prayer.

According to Al Madinah Region Development Authority, people wishing to go to the Prophet's Mosque may board buses at the sports Stadium, Durrat Al-Madinah, Sayed Alshuhda', the Islamic University, and AlKhaldiha Neighborhood. Those wishing to go to Quba Mosque may board buses stationed in the parking lot of Aliat Mall, the SPA reported.