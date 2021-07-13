UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 500,000 People Vaccinated In Single Day: Asad Umar

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Over 500,000 people vaccinated in single day: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said that over 500,000 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in a single day which was the highest number since the vaccination started in the country.

"For the first time, we crossed half a million doses of vaccinations yesterday. 525,000 doses were administered yesterday," he said.

In a tweet, the minister who is also head of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said out of the total, 390,000 people were administered first doses.

He hoped that this pace would further increase in future.

Related Topics

Asad Umar Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Spain Urges Cuba to Accelerate Reforms Amid Nation ..

9 minutes ago

China becomes biggest exporter of medical equipmen ..

9 minutes ago

Rs 1200 subsidy being given to farmers on each bag ..

9 minutes ago

RPO kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive

9 minutes ago

FESCO issues shutdown programme

14 minutes ago

Fakhar Imam stresses production of high quality se ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.