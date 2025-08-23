Over 504 Encroachments Seized, 1,400 Banners Removed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Lahore District Administration has seized over 504 encroachments and removed 1,400 banners and flexes in its ongoing crackdown against illegal structures across the city.
The operations are being led by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza in collaboration with Assistant Commissioners, Sub-Divisional Enforcement Officers of the Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (PERA), and the Regulation Wing of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL).
According to the administration’s spokesperson, clearing public spaces of all kinds of obstructions is the top priority. Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza reiterated that the anti-encroachment drive will continue relentlessly until all illegal structures are cleared.
He said that the ultimate goal is to provide citizens with wider roads and safe pathways, in line with the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister. The Deputy Commissioner further stressed that the law will be applied equally without any discrimination to make Lahore a truly encroachment-free city.
Meanwhile, Syed Musa Raza reviewed anti-dengue operations during a visit to Tehsil Raiwind. Health teams eliminated dengue larvae and sprayed 10 surrounding houses during the inspection.
The DC warned that negligence in dengue surveillance will not be tolerated and directed strict monitoring of field operations. He said protecting citizens’ health is the top priority, urging public cooperation to make Lahore dengue-free, with special focus on identified hotspots.
