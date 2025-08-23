Open Menu

Over 504 Encroachments Seized, 1,400 Banners Removed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Over 504 encroachments seized, 1,400 banners removed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Lahore District Administration has seized over 504 encroachments and removed 1,400 banners and flexes in its ongoing crackdown against illegal structures across the city.

The operations are being led by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza in collaboration with Assistant Commissioners, Sub-Divisional Enforcement Officers of the Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (PERA), and the Regulation Wing of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL).

According to the administration’s spokesperson, clearing public spaces of all kinds of obstructions is the top priority. Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza reiterated that the anti-encroachment drive will continue relentlessly until all illegal structures are cleared.

He said that the ultimate goal is to provide citizens with wider roads and safe pathways, in line with the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister. The Deputy Commissioner further stressed that the law will be applied equally without any discrimination to make Lahore a truly encroachment-free city.

Meanwhile, Syed Musa Raza reviewed anti-dengue operations during a visit to Tehsil Raiwind. Health teams eliminated dengue larvae and sprayed 10 surrounding houses during the inspection.

The DC warned that negligence in dengue surveillance will not be tolerated and directed strict monitoring of field operations. He said protecting citizens’ health is the top priority, urging public cooperation to make Lahore dengue-free, with special focus on identified hotspots.

Recent Stories

Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usa ..

Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'

13 minutes ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended f ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days

1 hour ago
 Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Si ..

Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation

1 hour ago

Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..

1 hour ago
 Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portu ..

Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal

1 hour ago
 UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Cha ..

UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba

1 hour ago
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humani ..

2 hours ago
 Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57

Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Princ ..

2 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitar ..

GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur

2 hours ago
 India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi

India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi

3 hours ago
 At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burs ..

At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burst causes landslides in Ghizer

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan