Over 506,032 Ration Bags Distributed Across Division
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 09:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Over 506,032 ration bags have so far been delivered to deserving people at their doorsteps under the Nigehban Ramadan package across the division.
According to official sources, over 28,543 ration bags were delivered across the division on Wednesday.
In district Faisalabad, 188,604 ration bags have so far been provided to people at their doors while in Jhang 150,902, in Toba Tek Singh 88,648 and in Chiniot district 78,008 bags were provided.
They said that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Ramadan Nigehban package was fully implemented in the division and ration bags containing edible items including ghee, sugar were being delivered to the people by visiting their doors.
