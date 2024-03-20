Open Menu

Over 506,032 Ration Bags Distributed Across Division

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Over 506,032 ration bags distributed across division

Over 506,032 ration bags have so far been delivered to deserving people at their doorsteps under the Nigehban Ramadan package across the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Over 506,032 ration bags have so far been delivered to deserving people at their doorsteps under the Nigehban Ramadan package across the division.

According to official sources, over 28,543 ration bags were delivered across the division on Wednesday.

In district Faisalabad, 188,604 ration bags have so far been provided to people at their doors while in Jhang 150,902, in Toba Tek Singh 88,648 and in Chiniot district 78,008 bags were provided.

They said that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Ramadan Nigehban package was fully implemented in the division and ration bags containing edible items including ghee, sugar were being delivered to the people by visiting their doors.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh Ramadan

Recent Stories

Polio campaign to stats from 25 March: ADC Larkana

Polio campaign to stats from 25 March: ADC Larkana

43 seconds ago
 Food Authority seizes substandard meat in raid ahe ..

Food Authority seizes substandard meat in raid ahead of Ramadan

44 seconds ago
 NID organises rally on World Oral Health Day

NID organises rally on World Oral Health Day

46 seconds ago
 Dubai’s ETG ECO GREEN set to launch in Pakistan

Dubai’s ETG ECO GREEN set to launch in Pakistan

47 seconds ago
 Bugti hails security forces on foiling terror bid ..

Bugti hails security forces on foiling terror bid in Gwadar

49 seconds ago
 Solar panels to be provided to 0.5mln households: ..

Solar panels to be provided to 0.5mln households: Minister

5 minutes ago
IRD Pakistan shares groundbreaking results of endT ..

IRD Pakistan shares groundbreaking results of endTB clinical trial

5 minutes ago
 Prophet's Mosque offers enhanced mobility services ..

Prophet's Mosque offers enhanced mobility services for elderly, persons with dis ..

5 minutes ago
 Azma asks Shandana, Marwat to apologise over wrong ..

Azma asks Shandana, Marwat to apologise over wrong statement

5 minutes ago
 Water shortage in April due to maintenance, Cheif ..

Water shortage in April due to maintenance, Cheif Engineer

31 seconds ago
 Police accelerate crackdown on kite-flying across ..

Police accelerate crackdown on kite-flying across Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner for making price control mechanism mo ..

Commissioner for making price control mechanism more effective

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan