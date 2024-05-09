Over 50pc Pakistani women of reproductive age suffering from PCOS: Experts

Over 50 percent women of reproductive age are suffering from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a common hormonal disorder which can disrupt ovulation, making it difficult for women to conceive naturally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Over 50 percent women of reproductive age are suffering from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a common hormonal disorder which can disrupt ovulation, making it difficult for women to conceive naturally.

This could lead to a rise in infertility rates and increased demand for assisted reproductive technologies (ART) like in-vitro fertilization (IVF), health experts and gynecologists warned on Thursday.

Terming the high prevalence of PCOS as a serious public health issue for Pakistan women, they further warned that it would not only strain healthcare systems due to the need for diagnosis, treatment, and management of symptoms but can also cause emotional distress due to irregular periods, weight gain, infertility, and other symptoms. This could lead to a rise in anxiety, depression, and decreased quality of life for many women.

They were speaking at Pakistan’s First International PCOS Summit 2024 held here at a local hotel which was attended international and local gynecologists from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who called for creating awareness school and college girls as upto 70 percent of women of reproductive age remain undiagnosed and suffer for their entire life.

Renowned gynecologist Prof. Saqib Siddiq said there’s no single definitive cause for PCOS, but some factors might contribute to its high prevalence in Pakistan including genetic predisposition but increased sugar intake, refined carbohydrates, and a lack of physical activity are potential risk factors.

“Diet and lifestyle are becoming more prevalent in Pakistan due to changing lifestyles as youngsters are interested more in eating junk food. Physical inactivity is also on the rise as people especially women are don’t exercise or play any games. Exposure to environmental toxins could also be a contributing factor, but more research is needed”, Prof. Siddiq added.

Urging young women having irregular periods, he said it is a hallmark symptom, with women experiencing infrequent, prolonged, or absent periods in case of PCOS and urged them to immediately consult gynecologists instead of visiting dermatologists and endocrinologists.

“Women suffering from increased levels of male hormones (androgens) can lead to symptoms like acne, excessive facial and body hair growth (hirsutism), and male-pattern baldness.

Similarly, PCOS can disrupt ovulation, making it difficult to conceive naturally”, he added.

Another senior gynecologist Prof. Dr. Shamsa Rizwan said many women with PCOS experience weight gain and difficulty losing it, adding that such women may also have insulin resistance, which can lead to type 2 diabetes.

Urging people, especially women to modify their lifestyle, eat high protein diet and avoid carbohydrates and fat rich diets, she urged women and adolescent girls to regularly take vitamin D and consume fruits and vegetables to overcome Zinc, Manganese, and other vitamins.

Another senior gynecologist Prof. Dr. Rizwana Chaudhry said there no cure for PCOS, saying treatment focuses on managing symptoms and addressing potential complications. She called for healthy diet, regular exercise, and weight management are crucial for managing PCOS symptoms and improving overall health.

Other senior health experts said birth control pills or medications like metformin can help regulate periods, reduce androgen levels, and improve insulin sensitivity, adding that if pregnancy is desired, medications can help stimulate ovulation.

They said medications or therapies might be used to address specific symptoms like acne or excessive hair growth, saying early diagnosis and proper management of PCOS are essential for Pakistani women. Left untreated, PCOS can lead to complications like infertility, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and endometrial cancer, they warned.

Syed Jamshed Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Pharmevo said increased awareness among women and healthcare professionals about PCOS is crucial for early diagnosis and intervention and added that ensuring access to affordable and quality healthcare services, including gynecologists and endocrinologists, is vital for women with PCOS.

“Promoting healthy lifestyle habits through education and community programs can help prevent or manage PCOS effectively”, by addressing these concerns, Pakistan can work towards improving the lives of women affected by PCOS.

He maintained that they were working for a healthier society by providing access to quality medicine in Pakistan.

The conference was also addressed by Prof. Zeba Manzoor, Prof. Dr. Amara Takreem, Prof. Faresa Waqar, Prof. Viqar un Nisa, Dr. Shaheen Zafar and others while a lot of young gynecologists and medical students attended the conference.