Over 50pc People Facing Malnutrition: Dr Iqrar Ahmad

Thu 07th October 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Thursday said that more than 50 per cent of our population was facing malnutrition, resulting in stunting growth.

He was addressing a seminar held here at the UAF to mark the World Egg Day. He said that eggs were nutritious, unadulterated and relatively inexpensive natural food with a high digestibility co-efficient. He said that eggs protein was the best protein in nature available for human consumption.

He said that as compared to the developed world, per capita egg consumption in Pakistan was low. He said that poultry had emerged as the second largest industry of the country. A UAF sub-campus was developed with the special focus on poultry in order to boost up the productivity on scientific bases and research work, he added.

Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq lauded the measures taken by the UAF especially to uplift agriculture sector of the country.

She said that the eggs were least expensive source of high-quality protein.

UAF Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi said that egg was high values food and it also decreases the risk of many diseases. He said that starting with an egg breakfast could reduce hunger, reduce caloric intake by more than 400 calories over the next 24 hours.

Dr Kahif Saleemi said nutrient-dense ingredients such as eggs were easy to fit into the diet and formulated foods. He said that egg was an important source of nutrition. It contains proteins, minerals and vitamins.

Dr Issa Khan said that an egg reduced the chances of stunted growth by 47 per cent and underweight by 74 per cent. He said that the studies indicate that dietary lutein and zeaxanthin help preserve the health of the aging eyes against age-related macular degeneration.

Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Dr Farzana Rizvi, Dr Misbah Ijaz and others also spoke on the occasion.

