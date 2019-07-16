UrduPoint.com
Over 51,000 Pak Pilgrims Reach Saudia

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 09:56 PM

Over 51,000 Pak pilgrims reach Saudia

Over 51,000 Pakistani pilgrims including 37,000 of Government and 14,000 private scheme have so far reached Saudi Arabia for performing Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Over 51,000 Pakistani pilgrims including 37,000 of Government and 14,000 private scheme have so far reached Saudi Arabia for performing Hajj.

According to spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Imran Siddique, 3,328 more pilgrims will reach Madina Munawwara through 12 flights by Tuesday night, said a message received here.

He said over 6,000 pilgrims have already reached Makkah Mukarma after visiting Madina. 1,783 pilgrims were leaving for Makkah through 47 buses right now.

He said lost and found cell has handed over 1,607 bag to owners after search.

84 pilgrims who forgot their residences, had been guided back to their accommodation. Haram guided assisted 84 pilgrims.

The monitoring of 87 Hajj Group Organisers have already been completed.

He said Pakistan Hajj Mission has provided first aid to 3,509 pilgrims.

99 pilgrims have contacted helpline for assistance and 61 pilgrims registered their complaints.

As many three intending pilgrims have died. One of dead had gone to perform Hajj under private scheme and two under government scheme.

