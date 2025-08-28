Over 51,129 people rescued amidst ongoing flood emergency

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) Punjab, (Rescue 1122), has deployed a total of 669 rescue boats in flood-affected areas, as relief operations continue across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Emergency Services Department (ESD) Punjab, (Rescue 1122), has deployed a total of 669 rescue boats in flood-affected areas, as relief operations continue across the province.

According to a statement from the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, so far, 51,129 individuals have been safely rescued from flood-hit regions along the Indus, Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej and Jhelum rivers.

The spokesperson confirmed, on August 27 alone, Rescue 1122 provided evacuation and transportation services to 19,215 people, aiding in their safe movement from dangerous flood zones.

As of this morning, an additional 442 people have been rescued from inundated areas.

The spokesperson reported that on August 27 alone, Rescue 1122 teams evacuated over 18,115, individuals from various high-risk areas. The breakdown is as follows: Gujranwala 4,697, Nankana Sahib 2,233, Kasur 2,191, Bahawalpur 1,400, Mandi Bahauddin 1,684, Okara 1,241, Pakpattan 1,260, Narowal 1,146, Vehari 372, Bahawalnagar 317, Hafizabad 988, Sheikhupura 118, Chiniot 113, Sargodha 99, Khanewal 89 and a total of 167 people were also assisted in D.

G. Khan, Muzaffargarh, Lodhran, Multan, Sahiwal and Faisalabad.

The number of boats deployed by district includes: Kasur 74, Lahore 36, Okara 37, Pakpattan 21, Bahawalnagar 24, Multan 10, Faisalabad seven, Sahiwal eight, Vehari 20, Bahawalpur 19, Sialkot 38, Lodhran seven, Sheikhupura 26, Gujrat 24, Gujranwala 30, Narowal 39, Mandi Bahauddin 15, Sargodha nine, Chiniot 29, Jhang 20, Nankana Sahib 11 and Hafizabad 19.

The provincial monitoring cell is actively overseeing rescue and relief operations 24/7. In case of a severe emergency, additional rescue teams from nearby districts are on alert and will be dispatched immediately to support affected areas.

The spokesperson urged citizens to remain vigilant, follow official advisories, and fully cooperate with rescue teams to ensure their safety.