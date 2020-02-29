UrduPoint.com
Over 51,307 Hajj Applications Received On Fourth Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:32 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ):Over 51,307 Government Hajj Scheme hajj applications have been received by various branches of 13 designated banks on the fourth day, said spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

In a statement, the spokesman said the applications will be received till March 6, 2020. The applications would be received on Saturday and Sunday.

This year total 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform the sacred religious ceremony this year.The applications will be received till March 2020.The applicants must receipt and bank stamp from the banks.

