Over 52,000 Animals Vaccinated Against FMD In Lodhran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Over 52,000 animals vaccinated against FMD in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Livestock Department launched an extensive vaccination campaign against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in cattle across Lodhran district.

A total of 80 teams were actively working at the union council level, ensuring that the disease is controlled effectively. So far, 52,775 animals have been vaccinated, and the department’s staff continued to administer vaccines in every union council.

The campaign was being supervised by Saqib Ali Ateel, Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Punjab, who is closely monitoring the progress. Speaking to the media, Dr. Allah Bachaya Sial, Additional Director Livestock, explained that the FMD was a viral disease that affects cows and buffaloes. The virus spreads through air, contaminated food and water, movement of infected animals, farm workers' clothes and shoes, and even motorcycles. Infected animals suffer from fever, mouth ulcers, and foot lesions, affecting their overall health and productivity.

Farmers have been urged to limit unnecessary farm visits, restrict the entry of unauthorized persons, and regularly use lime and disinfectant sprays on their farms. In case of an outbreak, soft food should be provided to affected animals, and farms must be kept clean and dry. Farmers are advised to immediately contact the nearest veterinary hospital for treatment. The Livestock Department has ample stock of vaccines, which are being administered free of cost.

Dr. Allah Bachaya Sial emphasized that FMD was not just a regional issue but a global challenge. While the mortality rate was low, the disease significantly reduces milk and meat production, impacting farmers' incomes. Hence, preventive measures are crucial to controlling its spread.

Additionally, he reassured farmers that no case of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) was reported in Lodhran. Farmers should remain calm, as the department is well-equipped with sufficient vaccines to handle any emergency.

