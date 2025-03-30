Over 52,000 Animals Vaccinated Against FMD In Lodhran
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 12:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The livestock department launched an extensive vaccination campaign
against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in cattle across the district.
A total of 80 teams were working at the Union Council level to vaccinate
cattle heads. So far, 52,775 animals have been vaccinated, and the
department’s staff continued to administer vaccines in every Union Council.
Livestock & Dairy Development Punjab Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel was
supervising the campaign.
Talking to the media, Additional Director Livestock Dr Allah Bachaya Sial
explained that FMD was a viral disease that affects cows and buffaloes.
The virus spreads through air, contaminated food and water, movement
of infected animals, farm workers' clothes and shoes, and even motorcycles.
Infected animals suffer from fever, mouth ulcers, and foot lesions, affecting
their overall health and productivity.
Farmers have been advised to limit unnecessary farm visits, restrict the
entry of unauthorized persons, and regularly use lime and disinfectant
sprays on their farms. In case of an outbreak, soft food should be provided
to affected animals, and farms must be kept clean and dry.
Farmers have also been advised to immediately contact the nearest veterinary
hospital for treatment as the livestock department had ample stock of vaccines,
which were being administered free of cost.
He reassured farmers that no case of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) was reported
in Lodhran. The department was well-equipped with sufficient vaccines to handle
any emergency, he added.
