Over 52000 Wheat Bags Seized In Raids On Flour Mills, Whorehouses

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:30 PM

Over 52000 wheat bags seized in raids on flour mills, whorehouses

The food department in coordination with district administration during operation against hoarders recovered 52348 bags of wheat from flour mills and private warehouses at Obauro town situated near provincial borders

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ):The food department in coordination with district administration during operation against hoarders recovered 52348 bags of wheat from flour mills and private warehouses at Obauro town situated near provincial borders.

The Assistant Commissioner Obauro told the media persons on Thursday that 7000 wheat bags were recovered from Aslam Javaid flour mills, 4000 from Umer Sharif flour mills, 10000 bags from Al-Gazi flour mills Mureed Shakh while 31348 wheat bags of Mumtaz Seed Company stored at whorehouse of Challenge Cotton Factory were also recovered during raids. The flour mills and warehouses had been sealed. The AC said that operations would continue against hoarders.

