Over 5.230 m families provided free flour bags in KP: Food Dept

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Over 5. 230 million families covering over 90 percent target were provided free flour under the Prime Minister's Ramazan package in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Spokesman of KP food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told APP on Wednesday that the people of all districts of KP were benefited from the Prime Minister's free flour package.

He said that flour was available in large quantities in all districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Following the distribution of available stock, he said that more wheat would be released to flour mills.

He said that 17.2 million flour bags weighing 10 kilogram each would be distributed among 5.750 million deserving families during Ramazan.