Over 5.2m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Over 5.2 million (5,230,393) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district. District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday 3,303,318 citizens were injected the first dose while 1,859,905 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He said that 38,440 health workers were also given the first dose while 28,730 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 150,186 first doses and 100,124 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centres and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated. In order to facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city, he added. He said that timing of these vaccination centres was 8a.m. to 8p.m. except for sports Complex Samanabad centre which would remained open round-the-clock.