Over 530 Shopkeepers, Vendors Fined For Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 04:56 PM

The Sindh Bureau of Supply and Prices Department fined over 530 shopkeepers for overcharging masses, for not displaying the official price lists or selling substandard quality items across the province during last 24 hours

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Bureau of Supply and Prices Department Dr. Khatu Mal on Sunday in a statement said that the officers of the department along with the price magistrates challaned over 400 shopkeepers, vendors and imposed fines of over Rs. 1,300,000/-.

He said that around 1900 groceries shops, fruit and vegetables sellers and chicken and meat sellers and other edible items across the province were checked.

Khatu Mal said that in Karachi Division alone, as many as 64 profiteers were challaned and fine with over Rs.

280,000/- while 28 profiteers were fined in Hyderabad with about Rs. 670,000/- besides 190 profiteers from other districts of the province were challaned with imposition of fines of Rs. 370,00/-.

In first ten days of the holy month of Ramazan, about 2800 violators of officially fixed prices, sellers of substandard quality items and shopkeepers/vendors not displaying price lists were fined with Rs. 5.2 million.

The Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister said that the strict actions will be taken against profiteering, hoarding and sale of substandard quality items.

Dr. Khatu Mal said that complaint cell established under the department remain active from 9 a.m. to Iftaar timings. Citizens can contact the complaint center at 021-99244608 or email at bspadprices@gmail.com.

