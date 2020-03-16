UrduPoint.com
Over 53,000 People To Get Sehat Insaf Card In Federal Capital

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:32 PM

The government has planned to provide Sehat Insaf Cards to over 53,000 people in the federal capital by the end of March this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The government has planned to provide Sehat Insaf Cards to over 53,000 people in the Federal capital by the end of March this year.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, deserving families in the federal capital will get healthcare services under this scheme for medical treatment of various diseases from the empaneled hospitals.

The official said a wide range of free medical and surgical indoor services would be provided, including heart surgeries, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, dialysis, maternity, transplant and other medical and surgical services from the public and private hospitals of their choice across the country.

He said the government had been trying to make every countryman a card-holder soon in order to have best healthcare delivery system in the country.

He said the government had already raised the Sehat Insaf Card benefit from initially announced amount of Rs 120,000 per year for secondary care treatment while premium amount increased to Rs 7,20,000 per family (previous Rs. 600,000) per year for eight priority diseases and illnesses related treatment.

He added that the government had also decided to include disabled persons in Sehat Insaf Program and it had started issuing Sehat Insaf Cards to them throughout the country.

He said some 200,000 people had been registered as disabled so far in database of National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and the card would be available to all the disabled persons after registration.

Similarly, the government has started health insurance of Overseas Pakistani labourers and their families which would be provided on the pattern of PM's Health Insurance Program.

The Ministry of National Health Services, in collaboration with the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, has launched this health insurance project for Pakistani emigrants to provide healthcare facilities to their families back at home.

Under this program, Sehat Insaf Card would be given to the emigrants upon their departure from the country. The card would be given priority even in the districts where it was not currently available.

The official said the card would be provided at Rs 2,000 per year against insurance of Rs 720,000.

He added that Sehat Insaf cards had been issued to the deserving residents from Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), AJK, GB, newly merged districts of KP (ex-FATA) and Islamabad Capital Territory.

He said presently there was a burden on the government hospitals in the federal capital which would be reduced with full launch of the scheme.

The official said the National Database and Regulatory Authority (NADRA) would be responsible for real-time monitoring as the entry would be mentioned when the card would be used.

He said under the program, an amount of Rs 1,000 would be given as transport charges for patients and medicines for up to five days while Rs 10,000 would also be given for funeral in case of the death of patient.

