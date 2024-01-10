Open Menu

Over 538,242 Kids Vaccinated Against Polio Virus In 2 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Over 538,242 kids vaccinated against polio virus in 2 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) On the second day of the anti-polio campaign in the district, about 267,076 children up to five years of age were administered anti-polio drops on the second day.

Overall 538,242 children have so far been administered anti-polio vaccine during the last two days of the campaign in the district.

This was told during a meeting of the Polio Eradication Committee, held with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh in the chair on Wednesday.

The DC, while reviewing the targets of the anti-polio campaign, directed the health authorities to ensure complete vaccination of children as no child should be left without vaccine in the district.

He directed polio teams to go to schools for administering anti-polio drops to children as schools had been reopened after winter vacations.

The DC also directed children of workers at brick kilns as well as Pakhtun localities.

