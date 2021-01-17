UrduPoint.com
Over 54 Allottees Get Possession Letters In G-14 Sector: MoHW

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Housing and Works (MoHW) has given final possession letters to over 54 allottees so far in Sector G-14/1, 2 and 3 for construction of houses.

Around eight allottees have applied for issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for approval of their building plans in the G-14, an official in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP.

Out of eight, only four allottees have started construction of houses on their plots in Sector G-14/3 till date, the official said.

To a question, he said it was a fact that Federal cabinet in its meeting held on March 1995 imposed ban on the construction of new government accommodations for federal government employees and granted them rental ceiling with salaries.

However, he said the cabinet decision was partially implemented to the extent that no new construction of government accommodations was being made after the decision.

The official said that, however, rental ceiling could not be granted with salaries of federal government employees due to involvement of heavy additional burden on government exchequer.

He said that there was no such proposal under consideration in the Ministry of Housing and Works to pay rental ceiling to federal government employees.

The present government had started Naya Pakistan Housing Programme to improve the situation for Pakistanis as there was a shortfall of over 10 million houses in the country, he added.

