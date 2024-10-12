Over 5400 Students Appeared In Sindh Agriculture University’s Entry Test
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2024 | 09:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) More than 5,426 candidates from across Pakistan participated in the entry test for Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, for undergraduate admissions in the 2024-25 academic year.
The entry test, conducted on Saturday at four different centers, included 955 female candidates among the total of 5,426 participants, all competing for various undergraduate programs.
The test centers were established at Public school Hyderabad, Public School Sukkur, SAU Campus Umerkot, and the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering, and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), Quetta.
According to the university's official statement,4091 candidates, including 631 females, appeared at the Hyderabad center. At Umerkot Campus, 579 male and 77 female students took the test, while 566 male and 57 female candidates participated in Sukkur. In Quetta, 54 male and 2 female candidates took the test.
The entry test consisted of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), which candidates had to complete within 100 minutes. The seat allocation for successful candidates includes 1,785 seats at the main campus, 318 at the Umerkot campus, and 220 at other centers.
Strict security measures were in place at all test centers, including walk-through gates and the deployment of police and university security personnel to ensure a smooth and safe testing environment.
Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Dr. Fateh Marri, visited the main test center at Public School Hyderabad to oversee the arrangements. He praised the excellent management and commended the enthusiasm of the candidates.
Dr. Fateh Marri highlighted that the large turnout of students reflects the growing interest in SAU's undergraduate programs. He also emphasized that the university is introducing new, market-oriented degree programs aimed at equipping students with modern agricultural knowledge and skills, essential for contributing to the country’s development.
Dr. Marri said that they have announced special fee packages for female students at Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and the Umerkot campus, as well as various scholarships for deserving students.
Dr. Marri further stated that the inclusion of women in the agriculture sector is a game-changer and that the university is committed to providing every possible opportunity for their success in this field. Senior faculty members, deans, and heads of administrative departments were also present at the event.
