Over 541,617 People Evacuated Across South Punjab So Far

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2025 | 02:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the administration

in South Punjab was making all-out efforts for flood-fighting arrangements.

In this regard, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Secretariat has released

updated figures on rescue, relief, and crop damages.

As of Sunday, more than 541,617 people have been evacuated across the region,

while 215 relief camps have been set up in all divisions, fully equipped with food

and medicines.

In Multan division alone, over 409,000 people have been evacuated and 88 relief

camps are operational.

In D.G. Khan Division, 6,800 people have been directly affected while more than

23,000 have been evacuated with 76 camps functional, whereas in Bahawalpur

Division more than 125,000 people have been shifted to safety and 51 camps

are providing shelter and supplies.

The floods have also caused widespread agricultural devastation, destroying 499,260 acres

of cultivated land in South Punjab.

Bahawalpur Division has suffered the heaviest losses with 386,263 acres damaged,

followed by 65,752 acres in D.G. Khan Division and 47,245 acres in Multan Division.

Relief operations are further reinforced by 215 medical camps, 51 mobile health units,

and 11 clinics-on-wheels, through which 14,807 patients have already received treatment,

while many others requiring specialized care have been referred onward.

The authorities have confirmed that food and medicine stocks were sufficient at all camps,

and the administration continues to closely monitor the evolving situation while intensifying

rescue and relief efforts across the flood-affected areas of South Punjab.

