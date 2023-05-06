Over 546 students received degrees during 9th convocation of Sukkur IBA

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Sukkur IBA University held its 9th convocation on Saturday on its main campus, where as many as 546 students from various disciplines were awarded degrees by Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The graduating students were conferred degrees in various disciplines including business Administration, Agri-business, Accounting and Finance, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical engineering, education and Mathematics.

Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal was awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd position holders.

Speaking as the Chief Guest, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah extended Congratulations to the graduates and said that the Sukkur IBA University is recognized as one of the prestigious institutions of the country.

He said late Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui's immense contributions to Sukkur IBA University will never be forgotten, and we owe him for his wonderful services in the establishment of this institution."'I must say that the greatest tribute to Siddiqui would be to continue his legacy, and same support of Sindh Government to continue Siddiqui's legacy.

" Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Water Resources, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said that it is a matter of Pride for him to see the graduation students at the convocation of Sukkur IBA University and to see this university achieving more and more milestones. He said that Sukkur is going to be one of the educational hub of the country.

Youth is the hope and future of the country, he added.

Speaking on the Occasion Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that 21st century is the era of technological revolution in artificial intelligence. He suggested the students to equip themselves with artificial intelligence no matter whatever the discipline they are in. The progress Sukkur IBA University has made makes us all proud, he added.

Sukkur IBA University's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh, in his speech, congratulated graduating students, their proud parents and said this is the time when you discover your destiny.

He urged students to always be grateful to their parents and teachers for the efforts they made to brighten their future.