Over 54,707 Suspected Drug-dealers Held This Year So Far
Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 07:56 PM
Under the supervision of IG Punjab, anti-drug operations have been intensified across the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Under the supervision of IG Punjab, anti-drug operations have been intensified across the province.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, during this year, a total of 88,192 raids have been conducted on drug dealers' hideouts throughout the province. As a result, 54,707 accused have been arrested and 48,684 cases have been registered. The seizures include 29,764 kilograms of charas, 837 kilograms of heroin, 1,348 kilograms of opium, 365 kilograms of ice, and over 800,000 liters of alcohol.
Additionally, 1,265 persons struggling with substance abuse have been admitted to rehabilitation centers for treatment. In the provincial capital, 8,091 raids were conducted this year on drug dealers' locations, leading to the arrest of 8,362 accused and the registration of 8,090 cases.
From these operations, 6,101 kilograms of charas, 251 kilograms of heroin, 304 kilograms of opium, 148 kilograms of ice, and 56,525 liters of alcohol were seized.
IG Punjab directed to Intensify the operations against Drug Dealers and Smugglers. He has directed an acceleration of special operations against drug dealers and smugglers, emphasizing the need for intelligence-based operations targeting individuals involved in the heinous trade.He instructed that targeted operations against the purchase, sale, online supply, smuggling, and use of modern drugs be intensified.
He called for daily search and combing operations around educational institutions and hostels to ensure eradications of drugs. He stressed that all accused involved in the drug supply chain should be brought to justice with strict penalties.
Recent Stories
16 outlaws arrested; drug and weapons recovered
CM Bugti orders to increase development funds of LBs by 100pc
Rubina Khalid stresses importance of cooperation between federal, provincial gov ..
IHC directs AG to consult lawyers in missing PTI focal person case
CAF Pakistan’s holds inaugural meeting, sets roadmap for resilience
PA body on local government, elections holds introductory meeting
Law fraternity across the country welcomes Justice Yahya Afridi as CJP
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half point
AJK President urges UK-based overseas Kashmiris to expose Indian brutalities i ..
Leading Hamas official in Russia for talks on Gaza war: official tells AFP
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announc ..
Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing ASP Asad Iqbal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
16 outlaws arrested; drug and weapons recovered4 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders to increase development funds of LBs by 100pc4 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid stresses importance of cooperation between federal, provincial govts to support regist ..4 minutes ago
-
IHC directs AG to consult lawyers in missing PTI focal person case4 minutes ago
-
CAF Pakistan’s holds inaugural meeting, sets roadmap for resilience6 minutes ago
-
PA body on local government, elections holds introductory meeting4 minutes ago
-
Law fraternity across the country welcomes Justice Yahya Afridi as CJP4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announces Thalassemia wards ..8 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing ASP Asad Iqbal8 minutes ago
-
SC sends matter of terminated employees to constitutional bench15 minutes ago
-
Kisan card active in district15 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister visits 8 cotton factories15 minutes ago