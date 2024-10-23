Over 54,707 suspected drug-dealers held this year so far

Under the supervision of IG Punjab, anti-drug operations have been intensified across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Under the supervision of IG Punjab, anti-drug operations have been intensified across the province.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, during this year, a total of 88,192 raids have been conducted on drug dealers' hideouts throughout the province. As a result, 54,707 accused have been arrested and 48,684 cases have been registered. The seizures include 29,764 kilograms of charas, 837 kilograms of heroin, 1,348 kilograms of opium, 365 kilograms of ice, and over 800,000 liters of alcohol.

Additionally, 1,265 persons struggling with substance abuse have been admitted to rehabilitation centers for treatment. In the provincial capital, 8,091 raids were conducted this year on drug dealers' locations, leading to the arrest of 8,362 accused and the registration of 8,090 cases.

From these operations, 6,101 kilograms of charas, 251 kilograms of heroin, 304 kilograms of opium, 148 kilograms of ice, and 56,525 liters of alcohol were seized.

IG Punjab directed to Intensify the operations against Drug Dealers and Smugglers. He has directed an acceleration of special operations against drug dealers and smugglers, emphasizing the need for intelligence-based operations targeting individuals involved in the heinous trade.He instructed that targeted operations against the purchase, sale, online supply, smuggling, and use of modern drugs be intensified.

He called for daily search and combing operations around educational institutions and hostels to ensure eradications of drugs. He stressed that all accused involved in the drug supply chain should be brought to justice with strict penalties.