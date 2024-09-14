Over 549 Unfit PSVs Impounded
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Police have ramped up inspections of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) following the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani and 549 unfit vehicles were impounded.
A police spokesman said the ongoing checks focus on vehicle fitness, route permits, and driver licenses.
So far, 4,129 vehicles have been issued challan tickets, with fines exceeding Rs. 4 million for various violations.
The legal action has been taken against 434 drivers, while the licenses of 27 negligent drivers have been canceled.
Additionally, 35 cases have been registered against drivers and owners of PSVs.
The CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani emphasized that all measures are being taken to ensure the safety of passengers using public transport.
As part of the campaign, vehicle speed and travel times are also being monitored.
The action will be taken against owners and managers found guilty of negligence, with traffic police squads actively inspecting vehicles at bus terminals to prevent violations.
