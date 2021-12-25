UrduPoint.com

Over 5.4m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 06:50 PM

Over 5.4m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 5.4 million (5,425,274) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Over 5.4 million (5,425,274) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Saturday that 3,412,116 citizens were injected first dose while 1,945,276 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 38,453 health workers were also given first dose while 29,429 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 256,806 first doses and 171,204 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated. In order to facilitate the people vaccination centers had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sports ComplexSamanabad center which would remained open round the clock.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Mobile Jaranwala Samundri Tandlianwala Government Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Katrina Kaif announces her new film ‘Merry Chris ..

Katrina Kaif announces her new film ‘Merry Christmas’

19 minutes ago
 JI Chief regrets over poor civil state of Karachi

JI Chief regrets over poor civil state of Karachi

39 minutes ago
 PM announces new party structure for PTI

PM announces new party structure for PTI

44 minutes ago
 Quaid-i-Azam created Pakistan against all odds & b ..

Quaid-i-Azam created Pakistan against all odds & betrayals: Mazari

1 minute ago
 First case of Omicron detected in Islamabad

First case of Omicron detected in Islamabad

1 minute ago
 Minor killed, 2 injured in road accident

Minor killed, 2 injured in road accident

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.