Over 550 female students participated in training camp on "Sanf-e-Nazuk se Sanf-e-Ahaan Tak"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Over 550 female students from across the province participated in a two-day field training camp for female students on the theme, "Sanf-e-Nazuk se Sanf-e-Ahaan Tak" organized from February 21 to 22.

All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association (ASPSCA), in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent-Sindh and Sindh Boy Scouts Association (SBSA), at Gulistan Scouts Ground here organized the training.

The event was aimed to boost confidence of the female students to live in difficult conditions like in any emergency or disaster and transform them from delicate to strong personality, said a statement.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon while addressing as the chief guest at the closing ceremony, appreciated the management of ASPSCA, Pakistan Red Crescent-Sindh and SBSA for organizing the camp for female students.

Chairman ASPSCA Syed Haider Ali thanked all the partners who helped to make the camp a success and also appreciated the efforts of Chief Organizer of the camp Muhammad Saleem and Vice Chairman of ASPSCA.

Provincial Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh Kanwar Waseem said the Red Crescent conducted training sessions for the participants on camp management and rules, first aid, emergency response, climate change and fire safety.

In addition, the Red Crescent organized sessions on youth and volunteers and recruited hundreds of volunteers.

Kanwar Waseem said a 24-hour first aid post was also set up to deal with any emergency.

Provincial Secretary, Sindh Boy Scouts Association Syed Akhtar Meer, also lauded all the female campers for their enthusiasm and interest in every activity in the camp.

All the guests and campers also planted 75 saplings as part of Pakistan's 75th anniversary celebrations.

Later, teachers, school managements, organizers, volunteers, company commanders and camp management officers were awarded certificates and shields for rendering commendable services in camp.