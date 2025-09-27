Over 550 stray dogs captured in Islamabad in three months, says CDA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has reported that more than 550 stray dogs were captured across Islamabad between July and September this year as part of intensified operations to address rising public complaints.

According to CDA records, teams carried out drives in sectors G-14, D-12, F-6, F-7, I-9, I-10, G-10, and F-11, as well as in Saidpur, Margalla Town, Bhara Kahu, the Red Zone, and other rural areas.

Officials told APP on Saturday that the captured dogs were transported to the CDA’s Stray Dog Center in Taramri, where they are treated under the Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) method — a humane process that involves sterilization and vaccination before relocation to secure sites.

A CDA spokesperson said the civic body is prioritizing swift response to complaints, supported by a 24/7 helpline (1334) and the Deputy Commissioner’s online portal. “The Stray Dog Center is fully functional and handling both existing and new complaints effectively,” the official added.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized that the campaign is designed to “protect citizens while managing stray animals in a humane manner.”

The CDA said operations would continue across urban and rural areas of the capital to reduce public health risks and maintain safety.