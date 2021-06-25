Over 5500 building plans get approval from CDA

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has given approval to over 5500 building plans of residential and commercial to boost construction activities in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has given approval to over 5500 building plans of residential and commercial to boost construction activities in the Federal capital.

The authority has responded the applications timely in line with the policy of incumbent government to boost construction sector in the country, its spokesman told APP on Friday.

"It was the highest number of plans ever approved by the federal apex agency in short span of time," he added.

Furthermore, he said a meeting of Design Vetting Committee (DVC) for commercial projects would be convened on June 29, before the end of financial year to facilitate the builders in applying for incentives announced by the federal government.

Cases received for approval of commercial buildings would be discussed for approval in the meeting.

Besides, requests already available, builders ,/ developers who have their documents ready and willing to apply for approvals in the upcoming DVC meeting were also encouraged to submit their documents in or before June 28, the spokesman added.

Office of Building Control would remain open on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm to facilitate such applications, he said.