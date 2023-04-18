Over 5500 police officers, jawans to perform duty for Pak-NZ cricket matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police have finalized security arrangements for Pakistan-New Zealand cricket matches being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Double Road, Shamsabad.

More than 5,500 officers and jawan will perform security duties for the cricket matches.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani said that for the convenience of citizens, more than 370 traffic officers would be on duty for effective traffic arrangements, adding that the route of cricket teams would also be monitored through CCTV cameras.

Special sniper commandos would be deployed on roofs around the route and stadium. Elite commandos, dolphins and special teams of district police would also patrol the cricket stadium and its surroundings, he added.

Cricket fans would be able to enter the stadium after proper checking, the CPO informed.

He directed all senior officers to periodically check and brief the officers and jawans posted on duty.

The CPO said that all security arrangements would be monitored at all times by a special monitoring cell.