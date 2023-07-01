Over 55,000 tons waste lifted during three days of Eid : Commissioner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that cleanliness staff deserves appreciation for ensuring best cleaning arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Talking to media here on Saturday, he informed that more than 55,000 tons of offals and waste had been disposed of during three days of the Eid, saying that citizens were happy on cleanliness arrangements made in the city.

The commissioner thanked Lahorites for extending cooperation to keep the city clean during Eid-ul-Azha, saying that during three days of the Eid the provincial capital had been made zero waste in minimum time.

The response time of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and Cantonment board was very quick comparing to previous years, he said and added that strict monitoring of the cleaning operation was carried out for achieving desired results.

The commissioner appreciated Deputy Commissioner Lahore, LWMC Chief Executive Officer, Cantonment Board, District Administration, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other relevant departments for their good work.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that continuous efforts had been made to ensure cleanliness in the city.