Over 5,549 Homes Under Construction In Sargodha Division
Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, construction of 5,549 houses is underway across Sargodha division as part of the government’s flagship housing initiative, 'Apna Ghar Apni Chhat'.
Out of these, 539 homes are already completed.
This was revealed during a review meeting chaired by Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzaib Awan. The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Housing Tariq Mahmood along with his team, while officials from Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar joined via video link.
According to the report, the construction breakdown is as follows: 1,363 houses in Sargodha, 1,435 in Khushab, 1,348 in Mianwali, and 1,403 in Bhakkar districts.
So far, 152 houses were completed in Sargodha, 176 in Khushab, 104 in Mianwali, and 107 in Bhakkar.
Under this initiative, eligible beneficiaries are being offered interest-free loans of up to Rs 1.5 million to build homes on plots ranging from 1 to 5 marlas in urban areas and 1 to 10 marlas in rural areas.
The loan is repayable in monthly installments of Rs 14,000 over nine years. The funds were being disbursed in two installments through Akhuwat, RCDP, and NRSP.
Commissioner Jahazaib Awan was also briefed on the progress of another welfare project, “Apni Zameen Apna Ghar”, under which plots will be distributed free of cost to deserving individuals.
Applications for the scheme were received, and the verification process is underway.
As per the plan, 25 plots of 3 marlas in Sargodha, 24 plots of 5 marlas in Khushab, and 55 plots of 5 marlas in Bhakkar would be allotted through a transparent balloting process. Only applicants with a monthly income of PKR 30,000 or less were eligible to apply.
Commissioner praised both housing schemes as revolutionary steps by the provincial government and stressed the importance of maintaining transparency. He also announced that he would soon meet with the beneficiaries of these initiatives.
