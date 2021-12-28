Over 5.55m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 5.55 million (5,559,248) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Over 5.55 million (5,559,248) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday 3,491,215 citizens were injected first dose while 1,999,686 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 38,463 health workers were also given first dose while 29,884 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 251,793 first doses and 167,862 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated. In order to facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the cityHe said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except SportsComplex Samanabad center which would remained open round the clock.