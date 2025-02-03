Over 5.5m cotton bales recorded at ginneries

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 5.5 million bales have reached ginning factories

across Pakistan till January 31, registering a decrease of 34.00 per cent as compared to

corresponding period of last year.

According to a fortnightly report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued to

media on Monday, over 5.4 million bales have undergone the ginning process.

Cotton bales arrival in Punjab were recorded 27,04,464 registering a decrease of 36.19 per cent

as compared to the corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 42,38,434 bales.

Sindh generated 28,06,277 bales registering a decrease of 31.74 per cent as compared to

corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 41,11,119 bales.

Arrivals in Baluchistan were recorded at 1,56,500 bales.

Exporters/traders bought 46,700 cotton bales while textile sector bought total 49,77,697 bales. Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn't procure cotton in 2024,25, says the report. As many as 4,86,344 unsold bales stock was present.

Total 75 ginning factories were operational in the country.