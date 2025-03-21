Open Menu

Over 56,000 Saplings To Be Planted Under Tree-plantation Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 01:50 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) In a significant step towards a green Punjab,Deputy Commissioner(DC) Dr. Lubna Nazir on Friday inaugurated the Plant for Pakistan tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Children’s Park, Lodhran.

The initiative was part of Punjab Chief Minister(CM),Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for a sustainable and environmentally friendly province.

Addressing the event in connection with International Forest Day,DC announced that the district administration of Lodhran aimed to plant over 56,000 saplings across the district.

District Health Authority Lodhran will plant 11,450 trees,District education Authority will contribute 38,000 trees, Higher Education Department will plant 2,200 trees,Forest Department will plant 2,000 trees,sports Department will plant 250 trees,Tehsil Administrations will collectively plant over 2,250 trees.

DC further emphasized that Neem,Bakain,Sukh Chain,Kikar,Mulberry,Pomegranate,Jamun,Ber,Amaltas, Terminalia, and Shirin trees would be planted,keeping in mind the local climate conditions.

Dr. Lubna Nazir highlighted the importance of afforestation, stating, “Planting trees is a continuous charity.To combat environmental pollution and climate change, it is crucial to focus on forestation.”

She encouraged people from all walks of life, particularly youth, to take responsibility by planting and nurturing trees.

DC declared “Green Lodhran” as a mission and instructed all government departments and Assistant Commissioners of the district’s three tehsils to ensure the effective execution of the plantation drive.

She stressed the need to plant mature saplings and ensure their proper care and irrigation.

Furthermore,she urged administrative officers to engage local dignitaries, NGOs, philanthropists and business community leaders in the campaign, making it a collective effort for a healthier and greener future.

Deputy Commissioner were Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali and Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Iram Shehzadi were also present.

