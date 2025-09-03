Over 565,000 Children Administered Anti-polio Drops In Two Days
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 10:09 PM
Over 565,000 children less than five year of age have been administered anti-polio drops during the last two days of campaign in the Faisalabad tehsil City and Saddar
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Over 565,000 children less than five year of age have been administered anti-polio drops during the last two days of campaign in the Faisalabad tehsil City and Saddar.
This was told in a meeting of the polio eradication committee held in the chair of Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Nadeem Nasir here on Wednesday.
The Deputy Commissioner instructed the departments concerned to extend coordination in anti-polio drives as a national responsibility so that all children could be administered polio drops.
The meeting was briefed on monitoring mechanism and field performance of polio teams.
The DC said that all possible measures were being taken to make the district polio free in coordination with civil society circles.
Recent Stories
ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day
PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b
Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pakistan
PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost B2B investment cooperation
Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBU ..
DC, CPO meet South African delegation
CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case
CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance
Two killed in separate incidents
Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events25 minutes ago
-
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day25 minutes ago
-
Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)31 minutes ago
-
DC, CPO meet South African delegation15 minutes ago
-
CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs31 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case32 minutes ago
-
CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance32 minutes ago
-
Two killed in separate incidents32 minutes ago
-
Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan39 minutes ago
-
Bugti visits Civil Hospital, CMH to inquire after injured of Quetta blast39 minutes ago
-
Court halts controversial “Victoria Night” festival39 minutes ago
-
Analysts term President Xi–PM Shehbaz meeting in Beijing as milestone in Pak-China relations39 minutes ago