Over 565,000 children administered anti-polio drops in two days

Over 565,000 children less than five year of age have been administered anti-polio drops during the last two days of campaign in the Faisalabad tehsil City and Saddar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Over 565,000 children less than five year of age have been administered anti-polio drops during the last two days of campaign in the Faisalabad tehsil City and Saddar.

This was told in a meeting of the polio eradication committee held in the chair of Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Nadeem Nasir here on Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the departments concerned to extend coordination in anti-polio drives as a national responsibility so that all children could be administered polio drops.

The meeting was briefed on monitoring mechanism and field performance of polio teams.

The DC said that all possible measures were being taken to make the district polio free in coordination with civil society circles.