Over 567k People Shifted To 1910 Relief Camps In Sindh: Info Minister

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Wednesday, informed that 567939 people from torrential rains and flood areas were sifted to 1910 relief camps so far

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Wednesday, informed that 567939 people from torrential rains and flood areas were sifted to 1910 relief camps so far.

The minister while informing about details of the losses caused by the flood and rains in the province from August 20 to 31 and rescue measures carried out in affected areas, said that death tally had reached at 495 while 14995 people had been injured.

Moreover, 98617 cattle have also perished throughout the province during the rains, he added.

As many as 235 talukas and 1051 union councils have been affected by the rains, Memon said adding that 1284410 houses have been damaged, completely or partially, while crops cultivated over 3172350 acres have been destroyed.

Sindh government was striving for rehabilitation and relief of the flood victims and rescuing the flood victims was its top priority, he maintained and informed that 1910 relief camps have been established for the victims in the affected districts of the province. So far 567939 victims have been shifted to these relief camps where they are being provided with food, water, medicine and other facilities, he said.

