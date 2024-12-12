Over 5.6m Challans Issued Over Traffic Rules Violations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Traffic Police issued challans over 5.6 million traffic rules violations in the year 2014 so far, with motorcyclists at top of the list.
The traffic police sources told APP that it issued challans to more than 3.
4 million motorcyclists. The second highest number of challans were issued to auto-rickshaws numbering 1.1 million.
According to police records, more than 1.7 million challans were issued to Lahorites for violating the lane rule, and more than 600,000 motorcyclists for not using helmets.
