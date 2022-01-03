UrduPoint.com

Over 5.773m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Over 5.773m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 5.773 million (5,773,687) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Over 5.773 million (5,773,687) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Monday 3,623,437 citizens were injected first dose while 2,081,277 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 38,477 health workers were also given first dose while 30,496 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 178,235 first doses and 118,823 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated.

In order to facilitate the people vaccination centers had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sports ComplexSamanabad center which would remained open round the clock.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Mobile Jaranwala Samundri Tandlianwala Government Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Tarin underscore need to enhance tax to GDP ratio ..

Tarin underscore need to enhance tax to GDP ratio upto 20%

3 minutes ago
 Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to reso ..

Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to resolve business community grievan ..

3 minutes ago
 175 Omicron cases detected in Sindh

175 Omicron cases detected in Sindh

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner stresses provide relief to farmers

Commissioner stresses provide relief to farmers

3 minutes ago
 Five Nuclear-Weapons Countries Make Statement on P ..

Five Nuclear-Weapons Countries Make Statement on Prevention of Nuclear War

6 minutes ago
 Shehbaz legally bound to bring Nawaz back: Fawad

Shehbaz legally bound to bring Nawaz back: Fawad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.