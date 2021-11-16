UrduPoint.com

Over 5.8 Kg Of Hashish Recovered From Seven Drug Dealers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 03:55 PM

Police have arrested seven drug pushers and recovered around 5.8 kilograms of drugs and nine-litre liquor from their possession here Tuesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested seven drug pushers and recovered around 5.8 kilograms of drugs and nine-litre liquor from their possession here Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

Taxila police held drug dealer Sultan Niaz and recovered 1.2 kg of hashish from his possession.

Similarly, Gujar Khan Police, during an action, arrested Abdul Khaliq and recovered 1.53 kg charas from his custody.

Rawalpindi Cantt police caught Imran Sidique Alais langra and confiscated 1.4 kg of hashish, while RA bazaar Police recovered 250 grams hashish from Waqas Ali and 160 grams from Jabir Ali.

Gujar Khan Police held Fareed Ahmed and recovered 260 grams of charas from his possession while Banni police arrested Rashid and recovered nine-litre alcohol from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them, and further investigation was in progress.

