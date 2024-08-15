Over 58,000 Saplings Planted In Lodhran
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Over 58,000 saplings has been planted on Thursday in Lodhran district under the "Plant a Tree for Pakistan" campaign initiated by Punjab Chief Minister.
District Lodhran ranked seventh in the province-wide tree plantation drive. Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahar appreciated the Lodhran team for the outstanding performance.
Various government departments achieved their targets by planting saplings through 3,262 activities on Independence day.
Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, had directed the launch of a campaign across the province on the occasion of Independence day.
A target was set to plant 41,000 saplings in district Lodhran on Independence day under the "Plant a Tree for Pakistan" campaign.
While providing details about the campaign, DC Abdul Rauf Mahar said that no campaign could succeed without public participation.
He urged the citizens and the private sector to come forward and participate in the tree plantation drive to make it successful.
He further stated that a green and prosperous Pakistan was our goal, and green Pakistan is the future of our coming generation.
He also mentioned that under the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the "Plant a Tree for Pakistan" campaign has been launched in South Punjab.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pir Bala Warsak Road blast leaves 2 police officials critically injured6 minutes ago
-
Foreign tourists are safe in flood-hit Astore: NDMA tells PM2 hours ago
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days10 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel10 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan10 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st13 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest13 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production13 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2013 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children13 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates13 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC13 hours ago