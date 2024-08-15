Over 58,000 saplings planted in Lodhran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Over 58,000 saplings has been planted on Thursday in Lodhran district under the "Plant a Tree for Pakistan" campaign initiated by Punjab Chief Minister.

District Lodhran ranked seventh in the province-wide tree plantation drive. Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahar appreciated the Lodhran team for the outstanding performance.

Various government departments achieved their targets by planting saplings through 3,262 activities on Independence day.

Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, had directed the launch of a campaign across the province on the occasion of Independence day.

A target was set to plant 41,000 saplings in district Lodhran on Independence day under the "Plant a Tree for Pakistan" campaign.

While providing details about the campaign, DC Abdul Rauf Mahar said that no campaign could succeed without public participation.

He urged the citizens and the private sector to come forward and participate in the tree plantation drive to make it successful.

He further stated that a green and prosperous Pakistan was our goal, and green Pakistan is the future of our coming generation.

He also mentioned that under the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the "Plant a Tree for Pakistan" campaign has been launched in South Punjab.