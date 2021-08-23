UrduPoint.com

Over 59 Percent Of Covid Vaccination Target Achieved In The Division

Sumaira FH 55 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 10:52 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Monday said that more than 59 per cent population aged above 18 years had been covered so far under the ongoing Corona vaccination drive in the division.

Talking to the media, he said that the population of the Rawalpindi division aged 18 years and above was around 5,912,000 persons out of which 3,473,612 people had been vaccinated against coronavirus.

Gulzar said that around 1,763,315 people had received their dose in the Rawalpindi district out of the total population of 3.

2 million.

The Commissioner informed that 573,234 people had been vaccinated in district Attock out of the total population of 1.1 million while 598,715 people had jabbed themselves in the district Jhelum out of the total population of 0.7 mln.

Similarly,538,348 had contracted themselves with the Covid vaccine in district Chakwal out of the total population of 912,000, he added.

