Over 59,000 Hujjaj Arrive Pakistan After Performing Hajj: Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:22 PM

Over 59,000 hujjaj arrive Pakistan after performing Hajj: Ministry

Over 59,000 Pakistani hujjaj including 36,000 government and 23,000 private scheme have returned the country after performing the sacred religious obligation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Over 59,000 Pakistani hujjaj including 36,000 government and 23,000 private scheme have returned the country after performing the sacred religious obligation.

Spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said in a statement that over 31,000 hujjaj have reached Madina Munawwara.

They will return country after eight day stay there. Post hajj flight operation was continued from Jeddah and Madina Munawwara Airports. Over 56,000 government scheme hujjaj were still at Makkah Mukarma. Hajj operation will continue till September 15.

