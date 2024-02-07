Over 596,000 Army, CAFs & Police Personnel To Perform Election Security
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) As the cool breezes of the outgoing winter season add flavour to the bright sunny days, the country's political fate is going to be decided on Thursday in the General Elections 2024 with over 596,000 Army, Civil Armed Forces and Police personnel being deployed across the country to maintain law and order for the smooth and fair electoral process.
A total of 596,618 personnel of Army, Civil Armed Forces and Police will perform election duty to maintain law and order situation in the country, official sources said on Wednesday.
The beefed-up security arrangements for General Elections 2024 have been ensured for peaceful conduct of the polls. Some 106,942 personnel of the Quick Response Force have been deployed across the country at the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct the Elections in a peaceful environment.
Besides, 23,940 security personnel will be permanently on duty during the elections, whereas as many as 130,882 personnel of the Pakistan Army and Civil Armed Forces will be on election duty.
A total of 465,736 police personnel will be deployed across the country apart from the civil armed forces and army troops.
Some 216,000 police personnel will be deployed for the peaceful conduct of elections in Punjab, 110,720 police personnel in Sindh province, 92,535 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 46,481 in Balochistan will perform their duties.
The Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies are committed to providing a peaceful environment to the voters, it said.
