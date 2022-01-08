Over 5.96m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Over 5.96 million (5,960,002) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Saturday 3,730,146 citizens were injected first dose while 2,160,304 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 38,488 health workers were also given first dose while 31,064 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 133,491 first doses and 88,994 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except sports ComplexSamanabad centre which would remained open round the clock.