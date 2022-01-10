Over 5.99m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 5.99 million (5,997,350) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Over 5.99 million (5,997,350) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Monday 3,750,854 citizens were injected first dose while 2,176,861 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 38,492 health workers were also given first dose while 31,143 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 144,883 first doses and 96,588 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational inFaisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated.