Open Menu

Over 5.9m Driving Licenses Issued In 2025

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 10:44 PM

Over 5.9m driving licenses issued in 2025

Punjab Police have issued more than 5.918 million driving licenses across the province during the current year as part of its ongoing efforts to improve public service delivery and enforce traffic laws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Police have issued more than 5.918 million driving licenses across the province during the current year as part of its ongoing efforts to improve public service delivery and enforce traffic laws.

According to a spokesperson for Punjab Police, over 8.924 million traffic challans were issued for violations, while fines amounting to more than Rs 5.64 billion were collected during the same period.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the spokesperson said that a total of 258,000 smoke-emitting vehicles were challaned, while 22,895 vehicles were impounded at various police stations. Furthermore, 253 fitness certificates were seized due to non-compliance with environmental and safety standards.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, said that operations against traffic violators would continue without any discrimination. He directed field officers to intensify crackdowns against overloading, over-speeding, underage drivers and one-way traffic violations.

The IGP also emphasised the importance of road safety education, stating that citizens are being trained at 127 Driving Training Schools established by Punjab Police. He instructed relevant departments to take effective measures to ensure the recovery of outstanding traffic fines from defaulters.

Recent Stories

SIF 2025 unveils agenda, sets roadmap for global s ..

SIF 2025 unveils agenda, sets roadmap for global sustainable growth, economic tr ..

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club opens submissions for tenth editi ..

Dubai Press Club opens submissions for tenth edition of ‘Ibda’a – Arab You ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announce ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces Rs 10m financial assistance ..

2 minutes ago
 Culture being collective memory of nation: Governo ..

Culture being collective memory of nation: Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mand ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan moves to launch Youth Development Index 2 ..

Pakistan moves to launch Youth Development Index 2026 with High-Powered Technica ..

3 minutes ago
 Punjab govt backs industrial estate proposal for I ..

Punjab govt backs industrial estate proposal for Islamabad

3 minutes ago
Suspect held involved in stabbing to death a man o ..

Suspect held involved in stabbing to death a man over petty dispute

3 minutes ago
 Misbah Khar meets Assistant Political Advisor, Emb ..

Misbah Khar meets Assistant Political Advisor, Embassy of Japan

1 minute ago
 Gilani joins celebrations of 76th anniversary of ..

Gilani joins celebrations of 76th anniversary of founding of People’s Republi ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan to face Bangladesh in SAFF U-17 semifinal

Pakistan to face Bangladesh in SAFF U-17 semifinal

1 minute ago
 Multan court sentences Jamshed Dasti to 17 years i ..

Multan court sentences Jamshed Dasti to 17 years in fake degree case

2 hours ago
 UAE-Korea Joint Business Council discusses formati ..

UAE-Korea Joint Business Council discusses formation of sectoral working groups

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan