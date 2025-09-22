Over 5.9m driving licenses issued in 2025

Punjab Police have issued more than 5.918 million driving licenses across the province during the current year as part of its ongoing efforts to improve public service delivery and enforce traffic laws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Police have issued more than 5.918 million driving licenses across the province during the current year as part of its ongoing efforts to improve public service delivery and enforce traffic laws.

According to a spokesperson for Punjab Police, over 8.924 million traffic challans were issued for violations, while fines amounting to more than Rs 5.64 billion were collected during the same period.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the spokesperson said that a total of 258,000 smoke-emitting vehicles were challaned, while 22,895 vehicles were impounded at various police stations. Furthermore, 253 fitness certificates were seized due to non-compliance with environmental and safety standards.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, said that operations against traffic violators would continue without any discrimination. He directed field officers to intensify crackdowns against overloading, over-speeding, underage drivers and one-way traffic violations.

The IGP also emphasised the importance of road safety education, stating that citizens are being trained at 127 Driving Training Schools established by Punjab Police. He instructed relevant departments to take effective measures to ensure the recovery of outstanding traffic fines from defaulters.