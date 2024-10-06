Over 6 kg drugs recovered during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested three drug dealers and recovered more than 6 kg of drugs from their possession in separate operations here Sunday.

The raids were conducted on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.

According to police spokesman, the Westridge Police seized 2.46 kg of drugs from drug dealer named Khurram, while R.A Bazaar Police recovered 2.2 kg of drugs from Babu Khan. Meanwhile, Race Course Police recovered 1.

6 kg of drugs from iIlyas.

All three accused have been detained and will be presented in court with solid evidence for legal action. Rawalpindi Police have vowed to continue their efforts to eliminate drug trafficking from the area, the spokesman added.

In another operation, Taxila police have arrested a kite seller and confiscated 60 kites, 100 strings from his possession. The detained kite seller has been identified as Arslan. Police have registered a case against him and started further investigation.