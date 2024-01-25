Over 6 Million Worshippers Perform Prayers At Prophet's Mosque In A Week
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Saudi Arabia's General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque announced that the Prophet's Mosque has received a total of 6,322,392 worshipers and visitors from the 5th to the 11th of Rajab, amid integrated and high-quality services, allowing crowds to perform their prayers smoothly and efficiently.
The authority-issued statistics showed that 642,291 visited the Prophet Mohammed's tomb, and 278,239 visitors performed prayers at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa, as per organizational procedures that control the movement of the crowds and schedule times for optional prayers for men and women, SPA reported.
It also reported that 15,829 elderly people and people with disabilities benefited from the services granted to them last week. Visitors who benefited from the guidance services reached 12,796, while 9,690 sought information at the Prophet's Mosque's library.
3,284 people visited exhibitions and museums, 167,334 gifts were presented to visitors, and 32,083 people benefited from transportation services.
More than 142,400 bottles of Zamzam water were provided, and 94,561 Iftar meals were distributed in corridors of the mosque designated for people who had been fasting.
Recent Stories
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..
IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
More Stories From Pakistan
-
About 101 polling stations declared 'very sensitive'4 minutes ago
-
Tank police solve blind murder case4 minutes ago
-
BKWA organizes one day vaccination camp4 minutes ago
-
One held for making fake dacoity call4 minutes ago
-
AIOU announces entry test schedule for MS/MPhil, PhD4 minutes ago
-
Six killed several injured in road mishap14 minutes ago
-
Kitchen gardening festival to be held on Feb 414 minutes ago
-
NADRA launches Whatsapp Channel to provide up-to-date, accurate information to citizens14 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day to protest continued unlawful occupation by In ..14 minutes ago
-
KP Labour Deptt launches first ever Child Labour Survey of KP24 minutes ago
-
Indian Republic Day celebration a facade to cover-up democratic failures, persecution of minorities: ..44 minutes ago
-
Human trafficker held44 minutes ago