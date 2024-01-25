(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Saudi Arabia's General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque announced that the Prophet's Mosque has received a total of 6,322,392 worshipers and visitors from the 5th to the 11th of Rajab, amid integrated and high-quality services, allowing crowds to perform their prayers smoothly and efficiently.

The authority-issued statistics showed that 642,291 visited the Prophet Mohammed's tomb, and 278,239 visitors performed prayers at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa, as per organizational procedures that control the movement of the crowds and schedule times for optional prayers for men and women, SPA reported.

It also reported that 15,829 elderly people and people with disabilities benefited from the services granted to them last week. Visitors who benefited from the guidance services reached 12,796, while 9,690 sought information at the Prophet's Mosque's library.

3,284 people visited exhibitions and museums, 167,334 gifts were presented to visitors, and 32,083 people benefited from transportation services.

More than 142,400 bottles of Zamzam water were provided, and 94,561 Iftar meals were distributed in corridors of the mosque designated for people who had been fasting.